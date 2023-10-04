YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney golfer Rocco Turner is no stranger to pressure.

“Now each match just means a little bit more because if you lose, you know, there’s no coming back,” Turner said.

The senior won the Division III individual state championship a year ago, firing a 74-71 to claim the title by four strokes.

“I think golf’s all confidence, and to know that you have what it takes to get it done at the top level and get it done last year, it really helps,” Turner said. “And then you’re able to let your teammates feed off of it, encourage them to.”

So far during his title defense, Turner has posted an average nine-hole score of 35 and 71 over a full 18, a continuation of the pace he ended last season on as they prepare for Districts on October 5.

“You kind of put your blinders on, and that allows you to get to the next level and play really consistent golf when you’re not worried about other stuff that you can’t control,” Turner said. “Then it just comes down to how well you’re going to play.”

Once those blinders are on, there aren’t many that can reach the type of zone Turner does.

“You’re in like your own little world. You don’t really see any of the spectators. You’re just thinking about each shot, and you’re playing partners a little bit, and it just it really just comes down to you versus the course,” Turner said.

Next, he’ll lead the team of Dante Turner, Alex Eckstein, Tyler Guerreri and Elias Lyras as they look to qualify for state again and Rocco eyes individual title number two.

“I think, Mooney is just a school that they’re all about winning,” Turner said. “They’ve had a lot of state championships and a variety of sports, and it’s nice to get a win for golf and try to get another one, too.”