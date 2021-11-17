Cardinal Mooney standout signs to play baseball in college

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney senior Zachary Hryb will continue his academic and athletic career at Walsh University. Hryb officially signed with the Cavaliers baseball program.

Hryb is a three-year letter winner and has started for the Cardinals since his freshman year. He has a .250 career batting average and leads the team in stolen bases.

“Coach (Tim) Mead was exactly what I was looking for,” says Hryb. “Long Tenure, much experience, honest communication and strong leadership with a long-standing tradition of winning. He is vested in players’ success not only on the field but in their academic performance in the classroom.”

Hryb added, “Walsh is not only a great academic fit for me, but I really like how there is equal focus on my Catholic Faith, which remains constant in all of their athletic programs.”

The Walsh baseball team finished second overall (22-10) in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in 2021.