Cardinal Mooney standout signs to play baseball in college

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cardinal Mooney High School Signing

Credit: Cardinal Mooney Athletics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney senior Zachary Hryb will continue his academic and athletic career at Walsh University. Hryb officially signed with the Cavaliers baseball program.

Hryb is a three-year letter winner and has started for the Cardinals since his freshman year. He has a .250 career batting average and leads the team in stolen bases.

“Coach (Tim) Mead was exactly what I was looking for,” says Hryb. “Long Tenure, much experience, honest communication and strong leadership with a long-standing tradition of winning. He is vested in players’ success not only on the field but in their academic performance in the classroom.”

Hryb added, “Walsh is not only a great academic fit for me, but I really like how there is equal focus on my Catholic Faith, which remains constant in all of their athletic programs.”

The Walsh baseball team finished second overall (22-10) in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com