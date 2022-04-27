YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney basketball standout Mick Hergenrother has officially signed to continue his career in the college ranks at Mount Union.

Last season, he averaged a team-high 13.4 points per game for the Cardinals. He also added 4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3 steals per contest for Mooney.

He finished his high school career as Mooney’s all-time steals leader with 200. He is also 19th all-time in scoring with 744 career points.

Hergenrother was instrumental in leading the Cardinals to a second consecutive district title and a berth in the regional final.

He chose to play at Mount Union over Westminster and also received interest from Grove City and Bethany.

Hergenrother was a member of the WKBN Starting 5 Class of 2022.