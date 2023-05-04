Cardinal Mooney standout Alec DelSignore has committed to continue his football career at Ohio State.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Cardinal Mooney standout Alec DelSignore has committed to continue his football career at Ohio State.

He made the announcement on social media on Thursday evening.

Back in March, DelSignore originally committed to play at Edinboro.

DelSignore earned all-state and all-SVC honors last Fall.

He played in all 13 games for the Cardinals during his senior campaign. DelSignore piled up 102 tackles and 12 tackles-for-loss. He added two sacks, one interception and a defensive touchdown.

DelSignore was also a key part of the Cardinal Mooney offense, finishing the season with 719 receiving yards and 8 total touchdowns.