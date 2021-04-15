Cardinal Mooney soccer standout commits to the college ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney senior Mackenzie Avery has officially signed to continue her soccer career in the college ranks at Westminster.

Last season, Avery helped lead a Cardinal Mooney team that went 13-2 and claimed the Tri-County League championship and a sectional title.

“When I went to visit Westminster, it reminded me of Mooney,” Avery said. “It was then that I knew it was the school for me. The campus was beautiful and I loved every single conversation that I had with admissions and the professors. Not only do they care about my academic success, they are invested in me personally.”

Throughout her career, she scored 23 goals and recorded eight assists.