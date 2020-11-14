Cardinal Mooney Soccer falls in state championship game

OBETZ, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney’s bid for a state championship fell short with a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati Mariemont in the Division III Boys Soccer State Final Saturday at the The Fortress in Obetz, Ohio.

It is the first soccer state title in Mariemont program history.

Mariemont got on the board with just under seven minutes left in the first half. Jimmy Sauter scored off an assist from Luke Brothers, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

The Mariemont lead increased to 2-0 in the second half, when Brothers scored off an assist from Nick Comer.



Less than a minute later, Brothers added his second goal giving the Warriors a 3-0 advantage.



Mariemont’s Henry Buck tallied a goal of his own at the 56:34 mark, increasing Mooney’s deficit to 4-0.

Cardinal Mooney’s lone goal came late in the second half. Justin Durkin headed one in off an assist from Petros Atsas and Brian Philibin.

Mooney’s season ends with a record of 16-3-4

Mariemont completes an unbeaten campaign at 23-0.