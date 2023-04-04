YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney’s Sylvia Tsarnas officially committed to continue her cross country and track career in the college ranks at Westminster College.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Tuesday.

Tsarnas earned varsity letters in both sports in each of her four years at Cardinal Mooney.

She also competed at the regional level in both sports over the last three years.

“Being a multi-sport athlete in college is definitely an experience I never thought I would have,” Tsarnas said. “I am beyond grateful to be joining such a wonderful team with amazing coaches and runners this fall.”

Tsarnas did not anticipate running in college, but her coaches, family and friends have encouraged her to continue her career at the next level.

“With good work ethic, determination and my passion for running, I am looking forward to the next four years,” she said.