Cardinal Mooney rolls past GlenOak in girls lacrosse

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 2-0 overall on the campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rolled past Canton GlenOak 21-7 in girls’ high school lacrosse action on Wednesday.

Annie Daprile, Ella Szalay, Angelina Rotunno and Anna Wollet all had four goals in the win for the Cardinals.

Lucy Graziano and Taylor Creighton had two in the win. Sophia Sdregas chipped in with a single goal for Mooney.

Ava Szalay led the Cardinals defensively with five ground balls.

Sophia Graziano piled up a total of six saves in the victory.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 2-0 overall on the campaign.

