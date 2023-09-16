YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (WKBN) – Lutheran East would visit Cardinal Mooney Saturday afternoon. Cardinal Mooney would put up a dominant performance. At halftime, Mooney was up 35-0.

In the third quarter Mooney’s Logan Guerrieri takes the hand-off, splits a few defenders and is home free, 70-yard touchdown. Mooney up 42-0 in the third quarter.

Mooney would have a defensive stand on Saturday and won 42-0.

Mooney quarterback Ashton O’Brien would be perfect. He threw 11 for 11 in completions, with four touchdowns all in the first half.

“We just came out and knew what we had to do. Executed well and scored on every drive,” said O’Brien. “Brings some momentum coming into Boardman week, big game there, lost to them last year, get some revenge.”

Mooney head coach Carl Pelini said this win will set them up for the rest of the season.

“Good preparation I think we’re starting to get into a groove now. We’re about midseason here. We’ve won a couple in a row,” said Pelini. “We got a tough stretch coming up, but we’ve been getting better every week. We made some personnel changes and we feel pretty good about ourselves coming up.”

Mooney is now 3-2, they play Boardman, Sept. 22.