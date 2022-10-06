ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys golf team has qualified for the OHSAA State Golf Tournament.

The Cardinals finished in third place in the Northeast District Division III District Tournament at Tannenhauf Golf Course on Thursday. As a team, Cardinal Mooney shot a 347 on the day.

The Cardinals are led by head coach Mary Theresa Bellino. Team members include Rocco Turner, Alex Eckstein, Dante Turner, Tim Reardon and Joe Zeno.

The OHSAA State Golf Tournament will take place next week at North Star Golf Club in Sunbury in the Columbus area.