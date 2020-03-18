Cardinal Mooney product hired as Kentucky assistant football coach

Cardinal Mooney graduate Frank Buffano has been hired as Safeties Coach at the University of Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate Frank Buffano has been hired as Safeties Coach at the University of Kentucky.

Wildcats’ Head Coach Mark Stoops made the official announcement on Wednesday.

“I wanted to be a part of his program and his vision,” Buffano said. “Serving as the director of football operations at Kentucky these past seven years has taught me a lot and helped prepare me for this opportunity. The timing was just right and I can’t wait to get started.”

Buffano spent the last seven years as the Director of Football Operations at Kentucky.

“I’m so happy to announce the promotion of Frank Buffano from director of football operations to safeties coach,” Stoops said. “To say that Frank has paid his dues is an understatement. We began in 2004 when he was an undergraduate student at Arizona. He became a graduate assistant coach, then coached at Youngstown State, and has been with us since we came to Kentucky, so he has spent 16 years getting to this point.

Prior to being hired at UK, Buffalo served as an assistant coach at Youngstown State under Eric Wolford from 2010-2012.

He also spent time at Arizona as a defensive graduate assistant in 2008-09.

His hiring means there are three Cardinal Mooney graduates on the coaching staff, including Head Coach Mark Stoops and Tight Ends Coach Vince Marrow. Buffano began his coaching career at Cardinal Mooney from 1990-1996. He was also a part of the 1987 state championship team at Mooney.



