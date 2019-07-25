Cardinal Mooney preseason outlook: Two minutes with Cardinals’ Head Coach P.J. Fecko

The Cardinal Mooney Football team is looking to bounce back after missing out on the postseason for just the third time in sixteen years last Fall.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney Football team is looking to bounce back after missing out on the postseason for just the third time in sixteen years last Fall.



The Cardinals failed to win back-to-back games in a 3-6 campaign last fall.

The last three times that Mooney suffered through a losing season, the Cardinals rebounded to past four wins and clinch a trip to week eleven the very next season.



Watch the video to hear the preseason outlook from Cardinal Mooney Head Coach P.J. Fecko.