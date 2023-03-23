YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In a press release Friday afternoon, Cardinal Mooney High School announced it will be parting ways with athletic director and head football coach Carl Pelini.

The school announced it chose not to renew Pelini’s contract for the upcoming school year.

“We would like to thank Carl Pelini for his hard work and dedication to Cardinal Mooney High School,” Nicholas Beyer, president and principal of Cardinal Mooney, stated in the press release. “Three years ago, Coach Pelini answered the call and returned to his Alma Mater. We wish

him the best as he moves on to new opportunities.”

Pelini posted a 9-23 record in three seasons with the Cardinals and registered two Division IV playoff wins this past season.

“The next few years are going to be transformational for Cardinal Mooney, we are excited to build on our tremendous legacy, elevate our academic offerings and student life experiences,” Beyer stated. “We look forward to adding new leadership in our athletics department that will help us realize that vision.”

Cardinal Mooney will now begin the search for a new AD and head football coach, announcing it will consider both internal and external candidates.