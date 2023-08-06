YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney has officially named Rich Stickel as head softball coach.

He replaces Mark Rinehart, who retired after leading the program since 1990.

Stickel has served as an assistant softball coach with the program for 27 years.

“I am very excited to get the season going, and continue what Mark has done,” Stickel said. “Mark Rinehart built this program, so now it’s up to us to not only continue his legacy, but to also expand on it.”

Assistant coaches Tony Rinaldi, Wess Chandler and Carli Francis will all remain on the staff with the Cardinals.





