Cardinal Mooney names new girls soccer coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney has announced that Agni Cvercko has been hired as the new girls’ soccer coach.

Cvercko is a graduate of Youngstown State and Warren G. Harding High School.

“I am so very excited to be the new soccer coach at Cardinal Mooney. I have a great passion, love for this game, and coaching youth,” Cvercko said. “Cardinal Mooney has always been a strong program, and I look forward to continuing to build it. I have been coaching all of my adult life and find great joy in not only teaching this beautiful game but also in molding these kids into young, respectful adults.”

She previously served as the girls’ head soccer coach at both Boardman and Warren Harding High Schools. In addition, Cvercko also has extensive coaching experience with youth and club teams.

“First and foremost, I have a very strong belief in discipline and accountability. Just as the ownness is on the coach to not only win games but also to mold these kids into good people on and off the field,” Cvercko said. “The onus is on you to be better as a player and human being every day. I have expectations from players that they work smart and work hard at all times. It takes discipline to become a good, strong, smart team.”