YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney High School is mourning the death of long-time coach Roy Nard, who passed away at the age of 75 on Thanksgiving.

Inducted into the Cardinal Mooney Hall of Fame in 2007, Nard led the Cardinals’ boys basketball team to a record of 110-76. Under his watch, Mooney won SVC titles in 1985 and 1986, six sectional championships, and three district titles (1983-1984, 1986-1987).

Nard, who was a three-time Mahoning Valley Coaches Association “Coach of the Year,” led Mooney to the program’s first and only unbeaten regular season in the 1988-89 campaign (20-0).

He likewise led the Cardinals to a record of 23-1, the best in program history.

Nard later served as girls basketball varsity head coach for six seasons, leading the Cardinals to four sectional championships, two district championships and two regional semifinal appearances. He was selected “Coach of the Year” three times by the MVCA during that stint as the girls head coach.

He likewise served as Cardinal Mooney’s tennis coach for three years and was named “Coach of the Year” in 1977 and 1978 with a record of 35-9.