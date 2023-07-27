YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last fall, Cardinal Mooney doubled its win total from the previous two seasons.

The Cardinals finished the campaign with six victories, including a pair of postseason wins. Its success the Cards hope will carry over into this season.

“Last year was definitely a big motivator for us, for sure,” senior lineman Chris Flora said. “I’m looking to carry that into this year and I hope everyone else feels the same as me.”

To make a deeper run, the Cardinals are counting on senior quarterback Ashton O’Brien. He is a 3-year starter that completed 68% of his passes for 2,569 yards with 26 total touchdowns last fall.

“I think I’m just going to try to be a better leader, come out here and just be a playmaker and make plays for the team every every game,” O’Brien said.

Cardinal Mooney head coach Carl Pelini has high hopes for his senior quarterback.

“He’s been great, like a coach on the field, talking to receivers through routes and route combinations and and really, really taken a leadership role in that respect. You know, Ashton’s a talented kid.”

Up front, the Cardinals are in good hands. Senior lineman Chris Flora will anchor things on the line at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds.

“This year I’m looking to be more aggressive and powerful,” Flora revealed. “I mean, that’s one thing I’ve been lacking is aggressiveness and I definitely need to up that.”

“He’s a big physical tackle,” said Pelini. “He’s really invested himself this offseason. He’s much more athletic. He move, he’s moving much better.”

Leading rusher Adyn Paige is back to lead the way for the Cardinals out of the backfield. The junior piled up 658 yards a season ago.

“It’s one thing about Coach Shep (Rick Shepas). You know, running our offense, he’s constantly mixing up personnel and constantly looking at different ways guys can help us.”

“We can make a we can make a very deep run for sure,” Flora predicted. “Our skill, we essentially have them all back.”

O’Brien likewise has set lofty goals for the upcoming season.

“I mean, I think a state championship, we already got eight. So I think that’s the standard here,” O’Brien said.

“I think that’s a source of pride for them. And they talk about that a lot, and I think that’s their goal,” added Pelini.

Cardinal Mooney will kickoff the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18, on the road at Lake Catholic.