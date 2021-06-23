Cardinal Mooney hosts annual youth football camp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney Football program kicked off its annual youth football camp Wednesday morning.

Valley athletes in grades 2-8 participated. The camp includes training drills and teaches basic football fundamentals.

Current Mooney players were there to assist, along with guest coaches, including long-time veteran coach Ron Stoops.

“I’ve spent, I don’t know, 40 or so years in this game,” Stoops said. “I just feel like it’s fun being around the kids, seeing them develop, seeing them have fun out here on the field. And just good health. Getting people active and getting off the couch away from the video machines that are so part of our culture now. It’s good to see kids out just having fun the way I remember.”

“I love helping out with the kids,” added junior offensive tackle Tino Merlo. “It’s fun for them. It’s fun for me. I remember how fun it was when I used to come to the camps when I was little. It’s a great way for them to get outside, instead of them being inside all day.”

The camp runs through Friday.