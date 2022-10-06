YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney High School celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Division II Football state championship at a recent home game.

Players and coaches from the 1982 team were honored at last Friday night’s game against Brush High School. The Cardinals won the game, 38-7.

The 1982 team won the third of Cardinal Mooney’s eight football state titles, by defeating Toledo St. Francis DeSales 12 – 0 on November 26, 1982.

The Cardinals finished that season with a record of 10-2, which included playoff wins over Steubenville & Lake Catholic. The seniors from the 1982 squad posted a three-year record of 33-3, earning two State Football Championships during their time with the program. They were also a part of the 1980 state championship team and likewise made a trip to the state semifinals in 1981.

The 1982 team had a total of nine seniors who earned All-Steel Valley Conference honors.



Five seniors were named as first team, including current CMHS coaches Carl Pelini & Rick Shepas. Four team members were named to the second team.

Several previous members of the coaching staff were in attendance for the celebration. They included: Roy Nard, Tony Congemi, Dan Kukura. They were joined by legendary head coach Don Bucci, who led the Cardinals’ program from 1966-1999, posting a record of 306-89-5 in those 34 years.

When asked about the championship team, Coach Bucci stated, “This is one of the great Mooney teams, that went underestimated in the regular season.” But with their grit & tenacity, they went on to earn this state title.

Players in attendance for the celbration included: Jack Dascenzo, Carl Pelini, Jon Saadey, Drew Santor, Mark Braydich, Steve Jones, Chris Reider, Dan Shannon, John Murphy, Dan Lyons, Ken Boone, Kevin Mulholland, Nino Marchionda (representing John McGlone who passed away earlier this year), Mike McGlone, Dave Hughes, Joe Kelty, Mark Shaw, Doug Bucci, Glenn Jenkins, Larry O’Brien, Rick Shepas, Rick Zaremski, and Tom Howley.