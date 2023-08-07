YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinals’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 21 – at Springfield

Aug. 23 – at East

Aug. 28 – at Columbiana

Aug. 29 – Canfield

Aug. 31 – Ursuline

Sept. 5 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 6 – Salem

Sept. 7 – at Boardman

Sept. 11 – Western Reserve

Sept. 13 – at Warren Harding

Sept. 16 – at Berkshire (TBD)

Sept. 18 – at Liberty

Sept. 20 – at South Range

Sept. 25 – Lowellville

Sept. 26 – Fitch

Sept. 28 – at Howland

Oct. 2 – Crestview

Oct. 4 – Chaney

Oct. 11 – at Ursuline

Oct. 12 – Hubbard

Cardinal Mooney High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Gold

School address: 2545 Erie St, Youngstown, OH 44507

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the CMHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.