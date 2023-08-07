YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinals’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 21 – at Springfield
Aug. 23 – at East
Aug. 28 – at Columbiana
Aug. 29 – Canfield
Aug. 31 – Ursuline
Sept. 5 – at Warren JFK
Sept. 6 – Salem
Sept. 7 – at Boardman
Sept. 11 – Western Reserve
Sept. 13 – at Warren Harding
Sept. 16 – at Berkshire (TBD)
Sept. 18 – at Liberty
Sept. 20 – at South Range
Sept. 25 – Lowellville
Sept. 26 – Fitch
Sept. 28 – at Howland
Oct. 2 – Crestview
Oct. 4 – Chaney
Oct. 11 – at Ursuline
Oct. 12 – Hubbard
Cardinal Mooney High School
Nickname: The Cardinals
Colors: Red and Gold
School address: 2545 Erie St, Youngstown, OH 44507
