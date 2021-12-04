Cardinal Mooney hands Struthers first regular season loss since 2020

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinals Mooney boys basketball team rallied from a second half deficit to top Struthers 61-57.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The loss is the Wildcats first regular-season loss since February of 2020 and first home loss since February of 2019.

Cardinal Mooney trailed by five points after the third quarter, but outscored Struthers 24-15 in the fourth to get the win.

Mick Hergenrother had a game-high 24 points while Rocco Turner added 20 for the Cardinals.

Dante Colarossi led the Wildcats with 17 points while Ronnie Leonard had 12 and Sal Shaffer added 10.

Mooney improves to 3-0 while Struthers drops to 0-1.