Cardinal Mooney graduate, Syracuse standout Andrew Armstrong named national semifinalist for leadership award

DALLAS, Texas (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate and current Syracuse Linebacker was named one of 20 semifinalists for the third annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

All semifinalists have demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.

Armstrong has appeared in 46 career games for the Orange, having piled up 139 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He is the team’s second leading tackler this season with a total of 65.

Off the field, Armstrong is treasurer for the Syracuse University chapter of Uplifting Athletes, which is a nonprofit organization made up of a national network of chapters dedicated to inspiring the rare-disease community through the power of sport.

A Type 1 diabetic, Armstrong serves as an ambassador for the Central New York chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

The three finalists for the award will be named on Monday, Dec. 16, with the winner announced during a ceremony at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Feb. 18, 2020. A $10,000 contribution from Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation will be made in the winner’s name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund.



