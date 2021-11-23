Cardinal Mooney graduate signs with Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker John Simon (59) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – The Tennessee Titans have officially signed Cardinal Mooney graduate John Simon.

The valley native was added to the Titans’ 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Simon is an eight year NFL veteran, and has previously spent time with the Patriots, Colts, Texans, and Ravens.

He signed with Tennessee for training camp before later rejoining the team.

During his career, he has piled up 264 tackles and 21 sacks in eight seasons (2013-20).

The Ohio State product is reunited with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel having been coached by him with the Texans and the Buckeyes.