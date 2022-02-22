KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate Donald D’Alesio has been promoted to Safeties Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head Coach Andy Reid made the announcement on Tuesday.

D’Alesio spent the 2021 campaign as a defensive assistant with the Chiefs.

Before being hired with the Chiefs, D’Alesio was a defensive analyst at LSU.

Prior to his stint in the SEC, D’Alesio served as a defensive assistant coach at Youngstown State for six years, including the last three as defensive coordinator.

He played collegiately at YSU from 2010-14, starting 44 of his 48 games. During his time with the Penguins, D’Alesio piled up 274 career tackles.

As a high school senior in 2009, he helped lead Cardinal Mooney to a perfect 15-0 season and a Division III State Championship.