CONWAY, S.C. (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate Tim Beck has been officially hired as the new head football coach at Coastal Carolina University.

Beck is the Chanticleers’ fourth head coach in program history.

“I could not be more excited to be the Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina University,” Beck said in a statement released from the school’s athletic department.

“The complete alignment between Dr. Benson, Joe Moglia, and Matt Hogue has helped establish a championship program that is a tremendous fit for me and my family,” added Beck. “I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day. Coastal is a special place with special people. We are humbled and honored to become a part of the Chanticleer family and the Conway community.”

The 1984 Cardinal Mooney graduate brings 35 years of coaching experience, including 18 years of Power 5 coaching experience. He has spent the last 12 seasons as offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and most recently North Carolina State.

A release from CCU outlines his recent success in the college coaching ranks.

As the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at NC State for each of the last three seasons (2020-22), Beck has helped lead the Wolfpack to three-consecutive eight-plus win seasons, three-straight bowl appearances, and a combined record of 25-11.



As a collegiate coach, Beck has helped guide teams to 17 postseason bowl games, including this season. Beck has also coached in a postseason bowl game in every year since 2007, including helping Ohio State compete in the College Football Playoff in 2016.

“He (Beck) is an excellent coach and coordinator, and has always had the best interest of his players, coaches, and school at heart,” Chair of Athletics Joe Moglia said. “I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years. Tim will do a great job of building on that.”

Beck has been a three-time nominee for the Broyles Award, an award given to the nation’s top assistant coach in all of FBS.

He will be officially introduced as head football coach at a press conference on Monday at 3:30 p.m.