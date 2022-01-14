AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate Reno Ferri has been hired as the associate head coach and tight ends coach at the University of Akron on Joe Moorhead’s staff.

The Valley native returns to Akron after joining the Zips’ program in 2004 as a graduate assistant for offense. He was later named director of football operations before being promoted to wide receivers coach and later running backs coach.

Ferri spent the past six seasons at Syracuse where he coached both tight ends and wide receivers. He was Akron’s recruiting coordinator from 2005 to 2009.

Before arriving at Syracuse in 2016, Ferri spent the previous five seasons at Towson where he worked with running backs, fullbacks and tight ends. He was also the recruiting coordinator for the Tigers from 2011-15.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Ferri is a 2000 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. A three-year letter winner at running back, he was a member of the first Army West Point team to compete in Conference USA.

Ferri graduated from Cardinal Mooney in 1996.