Cardinal Mooney graduate Courtney Love hired to Kentucky staff

Kentucky NCAA college football player Courtney Love speaks during the Southeastern Conference’s annual media gathering, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The former Wildcat has been hired as as the new director of player development at UK

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate and former Kentucky football standout Courtney Love has been hired as the new director of player development at UK.

Head Coach Mark Stoops, a fellow Mooney graduate, made the official announcement on Monday.

Love will be responsible for preparing student-athletes for personal, academic and athletic development success through UK’s “4 for 40” program.

Love served as a defensive graduate assistant in 2018, following a two-year career at Kentucky at middle linebacker.

During his playing days, he totaled 168 tackles in 26 career games, earning a starting role in all 26. He was elected team captain twice by his peers.

In a release from the school’s athletic department, Love said he is thrilled to be back in Lexington.

“I’m so honored and excited to be the director of player development,” Love said. “Coming to Kentucky was the best decision I ever made and I can’t wait to share my passion and work with these players to help them become the best young men they can be on and off the field.”

Love noted one of his proudest accolades is winning the 2017 Wuerffel Trophy, an award that honors college football’s top community servant.

Another was becoming a member of the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team — one of just 11 FBS players chosen.

He was also a 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist.

Before transferring to Kentucky, Love played in 12 games at Nebraska in 2014 as a redshirt freshman, totaling six tackles, including one TFL.