Cardinal Mooney graduate bound for the NFL coaching ranks

Sports

Donald D'Alesio spent last season at LSU, serving as a defensive analyst

by:

Posted: / Updated:
YSU Football Coach, Donald D'Alesio

Credit: YSU

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate and former Youngstown State football standout Donald D’Alesio has been officially hired as a defensive assistant with the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

He spent last season at LSU, serving as a defensive analyst.

Prior to his stint in the SEC, D’Alesio served as a defensive assistant coach at Youngstown State for six years, including the last three as defensive coordinator.

He played collegiately at YSU from 2010-14, starting 44 of his 48 games. During his time with the Penguins, D’Alesio piled up 274 career tackles.

As a high school senior in 2009, he helped lead Cardinal Mooney to a perfect 15-0 season and a Division III State Championship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play to win local prizes!

Trending on WKBN.com