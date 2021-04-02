Cardinal Mooney graduate bound for the NFL coaching ranks

Donald D'Alesio spent last season at LSU, serving as a defensive analyst

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate and former Youngstown State football standout Donald D’Alesio has been officially hired as a defensive assistant with the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Ken Flajole – Outside Linebackers Coach



Terry Bradden Jr. – Asst. Defensive Line



Donald D’Alesio – Defensive Assistant



Tyler Judkins – Assistant Strength and Conditioning — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 2, 2021

He spent last season at LSU, serving as a defensive analyst.

Prior to his stint in the SEC, D’Alesio served as a defensive assistant coach at Youngstown State for six years, including the last three as defensive coordinator.

He played collegiately at YSU from 2010-14, starting 44 of his 48 games. During his time with the Penguins, D’Alesio piled up 274 career tackles.

As a high school senior in 2009, he helped lead Cardinal Mooney to a perfect 15-0 season and a Division III State Championship.