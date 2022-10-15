SUNBURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney’s Rocco Turner captured the OHSAA Division III individual state title on Saturday at NorthStar Golf Club.

Turner had the lead after round one on Friday shooting a 74.

Turner led by just one stroke entering Saturday.

The Mooney junior would continue to shoot low on Saturday, sharing the low score of the day in his second round with a 71.

Turner won the event by four strokes.

In Division III, 72 boys competed at the state tournament.

In the team event, Warren JFK would finish seventh and Mooney ninth out of 12 teams.