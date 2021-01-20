Cardinal Mooney golf standout makes college choice official

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney Senior Jayne Bernard has signed to continue her golf career in the college ranks at Malone University.

Bernard is a four-year letter winner and served as team captain last season when she was a 12-time medalist.

“Malone is just the best environment for me to continue school, and to grow as a golfer,” Bernard said. “There’s so many opportunities for me as a student-athlete, and I can’t wait to get started, but I can’t forget all of the experiences I had at Cardinal Mooney. I’m very thankful to have been a part of this, and I’m proud of everything we have accomplished.”

Bernard helped lead the Cardinals to the state golf tournament in both 2018 and 2019.

She qualified for the district tournament three times, earned medalist honors at two Bishop’s Cup events, and was Cardinal Mooney’s Girls Golfer Of The Year in 2019.

“It has been an honor to coach Jayne,” Mooney Girls Golf Head Coach Mary Theresa Bellino said. “She loves to play golf, and she’s always working on ways to improve her game. She’ll be very successful at Malone.”