YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney high school football team will move up to Division IV this season according to the latest release from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The eight-time state champion Cardinals competed in Division V last season, advancing three rounds in the playoffs.

Below are the 2023 high school football divisional assignments for all local teams in the Valley.

The numbers following each school are the 2021 boys enrollment, followed by the adjusted enrollment with the OHSAA’s competitive balance.

DIVISION II – Region 5

Boardman – 511 / 515

Austintown Fitch – 481 / 502

Warren Harding – 484 / 496

DIVISION III – Region 9

Howland – 329 / 347

Chaney – 303 / 328

Canfield – 314 / 314

Ursuline – 191 / 284

DIVISION IV – Region 13

Youngstown East – 258 / 262

Niles – 253 / 257

Hubbard – 248 / 255

Salem – 235 / 245

West Branch – 230 / 242

Beaver Local – 225 / 240

Struthers – 209 / 230

Cardinal Mooney – 119 / 221 (UP FROM DIVISION IV)

Girard – 206 / 217

Poland – 216 / 216

East Liverpool – 204 / 214

DIVISION V – Region 17

Lakeview – 191 / 194

Liberty – 158 / 183

South Range – 159 / 170

Champion – 161 / 162

DIVISION VI – Region 21

Columbiana – 137 / 154

United – 134 / 147

LaBrae – 131 / 146

Crestview -128 / 141

Brookfield – 136 / 138

Mineral Ridge – 121 / 133

Campbell – 127 / 128

Valley Christian – 79 / 127

Newton Falls – 124 / 124

East Palestine – 123 / 123

Jackson Milton – 104 / 116

DIVISION VII – Region 25

McDonald – 90 / 108

Springfield – 104 / 104

Mathews – 94 / 100

Wellsville – 90 / 99

Southern Local – 96 / 98

Lowellville – 62 / 92

Lisbon – 84 / 88

Warren JFK – 71 / 88

Leetonia – 72 / 76

Western Reserve – 60 / 75

Sebring – 48 / 56