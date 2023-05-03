YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney high school football team will move up to Division IV this season according to the latest release from the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
The eight-time state champion Cardinals competed in Division V last season, advancing three rounds in the playoffs.
Below are the 2023 high school football divisional assignments for all local teams in the Valley.
The numbers following each school are the 2021 boys enrollment, followed by the adjusted enrollment with the OHSAA’s competitive balance.
DIVISION II – Region 5
Boardman – 511 / 515
Austintown Fitch – 481 / 502
Warren Harding – 484 / 496
DIVISION III – Region 9
Howland – 329 / 347
Chaney – 303 / 328
Canfield – 314 / 314
Ursuline – 191 / 284
DIVISION IV – Region 13
Youngstown East – 258 / 262
Niles – 253 / 257
Hubbard – 248 / 255
Salem – 235 / 245
West Branch – 230 / 242
Beaver Local – 225 / 240
Struthers – 209 / 230
Cardinal Mooney – 119 / 221 (UP FROM DIVISION IV)
Girard – 206 / 217
Poland – 216 / 216
East Liverpool – 204 / 214
DIVISION V – Region 17
Lakeview – 191 / 194
Liberty – 158 / 183
South Range – 159 / 170
Champion – 161 / 162
DIVISION VI – Region 21
Columbiana – 137 / 154
United – 134 / 147
LaBrae – 131 / 146
Crestview -128 / 141
Brookfield – 136 / 138
Mineral Ridge – 121 / 133
Campbell – 127 / 128
Valley Christian – 79 / 127
Newton Falls – 124 / 124
East Palestine – 123 / 123
Jackson Milton – 104 / 116
DIVISION VII – Region 25
McDonald – 90 / 108
Springfield – 104 / 104
Mathews – 94 / 100
Wellsville – 90 / 99
Southern Local – 96 / 98
Lowellville – 62 / 92
Lisbon – 84 / 88
Warren JFK – 71 / 88
Leetonia – 72 / 76
Western Reserve – 60 / 75
Sebring – 48 / 56