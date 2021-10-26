Cardinal Mooney boys’ soccer advances to district championship game

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rolled past Champion 8-1 in the Division III Boys’ Soccer District Semifinal on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Cardinals have clinched a berth in the district championship game.



Mason Janis set the pace for Mooney with three goals while Nick Pregibon added two goals in the win.

Patrick Dambrogio, William Varley and Savvas Pizanias each tallied one goal apiece.

Aidan Hryb chipped in two assists while Dante DeGenova and Varley had one.

The Cardinals bombarded the Flashes’ goal with 23 shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Aidan Markey finished the night with three saves in net for Mooney.

Cardinal Mooney advances to face Crestview in the Division III District Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bo Rein Stadium in Niles.