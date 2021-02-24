Cardinal Mooney baseball standout bound for Division I college ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney Senior Shortstop Ethan Shaw will continue his baseball career in the Division I college ranks at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina.



“I’ve always wanted to play baseball down south. They were looking for a shortstop, and it’s a

Christian school,” Shaw said. “It’s also a great academic school, so it’s a really good fit for me.”



Shaw has been a starter since his freshman seasons, as well as a key contributor.



“Baseball is 24-7 with him. He’s a bonified four-tool player, and I expect him to play beyond

college — he’s just that good,” said Cardinal Mooney Head Baseball Coach Al Franceschelli.



“We’ve had a handful of players play professional baseball — Mark Malaska, who played for the

2004 World Series champion Red Sox, being one of them — and Ethan is as good as any of

them. He’s a really good kid, and he works very hard — and he’s an independent worker.”

For now, Shaw is focused on preparing for his senior season.



“Cardinal Mooney is a very special place, and I’ll never forget the bonds we all made,” Shaw said.

“We still have a lot of work to do — we have a very good team this year, and we’ve all been

working very hard to get ready for it.”

While playing for Roth Brother in 2020, Shaw batted .431 with three doubles, four triples and nine RBIs in 18 games. He also posted a fielding percentage of .883.