YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney has announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted on March 19 at the Lake Club in Poland.
Among those being inducted in this year’s class are former NFL players Kyle McCarthy and Desmond Marrow, as well as former professional soccer player Kiki Willis.
The entire Cardinal Mooney Hall of Fame Class of 2021 includes (in alphabetical order):
- Mollie Boney (Class of 2005) – Golf
- Gina Brunetti (Class of 2005) – Softball
- Nate Burney (Class of 2006) – Football
- Colin Durina (Class of 2006) – Cross Country
- Marc Gregory (Class of 1990) – Post-graduate accomplishments
- Samantha Hoffman Miller (Class of 1997) – Volleyball
- Cecil Kimmel – significant contributions
- Robert Luklan (Class of 1981) – Baseball
- Desmond Marrow (Class of 2006) – Football
- Kyle McCarthy (Class of 2005) – Football
- Lawrence Sammartino (Class of 2003) – Football
- Rob Schwartz (Class of 1990) – Golf
- Ken “Kiki” Willis (Class of 2005) – Soccer
- David Zidian (Class of 2004) – Basketball/Football