Cardinal Mooney ace pitcher makes college commitment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney Senior Cole Litman has committed to play college baseball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

A signing ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the high school.

“The coaching staff at IUP really stood out for me,” Litman said. “(Head coach) Steve Kline and Kyle Nixon both have experience playing in Major League Baseball, so that got my attention. It’s also a very friendly place, and the other players who have committed to play there are really good. It’s just a great school, and it felt like a really good pick for me.”

First-year Cardinals’ head coach Ed Reese, who previously served as an assistant with the program, has seen Litman grow as a player over the course of his career.

“Cole is a fantastic competitor, and is really dedicated to building on his craft,” Reese said. “He has shown a lot of the physical skills, but what’s really going to help him on the next level is his willingness to learn. His mind is always open — he’s very easy to coach.”

Even though Litman’s path after high school is decided, he knows there’s still work to do.

“I’m very happy everything worked out the way it did,” he said. “We have high expectations this year, so it’s going to take some pressure off knowing where I’ll be playing in college.”

With everything that can be aligned for the future, Litman didn’t hesitate to reflect on the past.

“Cardinal Mooney is such a great school, and the baseball program is really one of a kind,” he said. “The coaching, my teammates, and the entire experience has led me to where I am now.”