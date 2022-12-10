POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard boys basketball team got a win over Cardinal Mooney 44-43 in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic Saturday afternoon.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

With under two minutes to go in the game, Thomas Cardiero nailed a three from the top of the key to give the Indians the lead.

With 5.7 seconds left down one, Jibri Carter Junior’s last second shot went in but did not leave his hands before time ran out and was waived off.

Cardiero had 21 points and 19 rebounds in the win.