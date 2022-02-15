NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)- Jackson-Milton Local Schools received two $10,000 donations from a Valley car dealership.

According to a press release, Spitzer Autoworld of Lordstown and the Chevy All Stars provided the donations that will go toward a new scoreboard at the football field.

“Spitzer’s continued support has been incredibly generous and impactful for Jackson-Milton student-athletes. We are very appreciative of their support,” Jackson-Milton’s Athletic Director Daniel Crish said.

Spitzer and The Chevy All Stars also funded equipment for softball, baseball and the weight room.