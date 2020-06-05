Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame set to reopen

FILE – This is an Aug. 5, 2017, file photo showing football fans tossing footballs on the lawn outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Despite his decision to not attend Saturday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Terrell Owens will be “honored” by the hall for his NFL career. Hall President David Baker tells The Associated Press on Monday, July 30, 2018, that the Canton, Ohio, shrine’s mission statement begins with the goal “to honor the heroes of the game.”(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame is slated to reopen Wednesday, June 10.

The museum has been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hall of Fame has taken steps to ensure visitor health and safety, including cleaning all areas within the complex.

Markings for social distancing have been added, along with directional guides to ensure one-way flow through exhibits.

In a release from the Hall of Fame, the following changes or enhanced safety measures are now in place: