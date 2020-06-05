Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame set to reopen

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame is slated to reopen Wednesday, June 10.
The museum has been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hall of Fame has taken steps to ensure visitor health and safety, including cleaning all areas within the complex.
Markings for social distancing have been added, along with directional guides to ensure one-way flow through exhibits.
In a release from the Hall of Fame, the following changes or enhanced safety measures are now in place:
- All employees and volunteers will receive a temperature reading – with a no-contact scanning thermometer – upon entering the building. Anyone with a body temperature exceeding 100.0°F will not be permitted to proceed.
- Every employee and volunteer will be required to wear a face covering inside the museum.
- Guests will be encouraged to wear a face covering. Single-use masks will be provided to guests upon request. Cloth Hall of Fame-branded masks will be available for purchase.
- Guests also may request a pair of powder-free, single-use vinyl gloves to wear during their visit.
- Guests will receive a stylus for use on museum exhibit touch screens or other contact points, such as elevator buttons.
- Seating in the “A Game for Life” holographic theater and in the Super Bowl Theater will be reduced to allow appropriate spacing of guests.
- A few “hands-on” exhibits could remain closed or off-line at this time.
- The museum’s café will remain closed.
- High-contact surfaces, such as railings, counters, doorknobs and elevator buttons, will be disinfected throughout each day.
- Stations with hand sanitizer have been placed throughout the museum.