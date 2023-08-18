WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding begins the new season by hosting McKinley for a big-time matchup between two storied programs.

Canton McKinley’s Shaukeer Hatcher raced 5 yards to give the visitors the 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Back came Harding, Ryan Powell concluded an impressive drive from 5 yards out. The Raiders’ quarterback Drew McKowan connected with Devin Morgan on a 41-yard pass play to set up Powell’s run.

Late in the second quarter, Keaton Rode tossed a 36-yard touchdown strike to Xavier Harris to put McKinley back on top (14-7) with 21 seconds to go.

On the ensuing kickoff return, Airiz Coleman-Bey’s 75-yard kickoff return tied the contest at 14 as it was even at the intermission.

The Bulldogs scored on their first drive of the third quarter on a Nino Hill, 3-yard six-point run, to take a 21-14 advantage with just over 9 minutes to play in the third quarter.

