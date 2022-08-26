AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After rolling in a week one win over an out-of-state opponent, the Austintown Fitch Falcons set their sights on the Canton McKinley Bulldogs for their week two matchup.

The Falcons’ offense really came to play in this one, scoring 50+ yard touchdowns on their first two plays from scrimmage and in all four of their first-quarter possessions.

On their first offensive play, the Falcons turned to a bag of tricks with quarterback Deshawn Vaughn tossing it to Cam Smith, who then threw it deep to Jayden Eley for a 52-yard touchdown.

On their next offensive play, Vaughn’s pass to Dan Evans led to a 50-yard score and Fitch was ahead 14-0 in the blink of an eye.

The Falcons would finish the first quarter leading 28-0 after a pair of rushing scores from Vaughn and Jamell James.

Leading 28-7, the second James rushing touchdown of the game gave the Falcons a 35-7 lead which would hold going into the locker room.

Austintown Fitch will host GlenOak in week three.