Can’t Touch This: Scrappers Hankins has another hitless outing as Mahoning Valley cruises past Auburn

The Indians 2018 first round pick had another stellar outing, not allowing a hit in 4 innings of work Saturday night

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning Valley Scrappers pitcher Ethan Hankins pitched 4.2 innings of no-hit baseball Saturday as the Indians 2018 first round pick cruised in his 2nd outing for Mahoning Valley, helping the Scrappers get the win 8-4.

Hankings went 4.2 innings, allowing no hits, no runs and struckout 8.

In two outings for the Scrappers this year, Hankins hasn’t allowed a hit in 8.2 innings of work with just two walks and 12 strikeouts.

The offense didn’t let their pitcher down, scoring six runs in the first inning and never looked back to route the Doubledays.

The rubber match of the series is slated for Sunday at 4:05PM.