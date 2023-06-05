CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Maplewood junior Caleigh Richards made it three for three on state titles in her track career after capturing the 3200 meter crown in Columbus over the weekend.

“Going into it is a little bit nerve-wracking, because I went in two for two, so you have that kind of expectation that you put on yourself,” Richards said. “But at the same time, it’s exciting because I just want to go out there and race and being that I was only going to be in the 3200, I knew I could save all my energy for that and not have to worry about doing two events.”

On Saturday, her winning time of 10:53.00 was a whopping 19 seconds in front of the state runner-up finisher.

“The last lap it’s really cool because you have everybody, even like those who don’t know you and you can hear them cheering and I can hear family and friends cheering, it’s really cool,” Richards said.

Richards has continued to show she’s one of the most dominate runners in the state of Ohio by collecting five total individual state championships between cross country and track after just three years of high school.

“That last straightaway is one of the best feelings, especially when you have a lead, because you know you’ve put in all the work,” Richards said. “Once I finished, I knew that I had another state title, and I can’t really explain the feeling.”

Her freshman year, Richards claimed the 3200 meter championship then turned around the next year and won the 1600 meter title as a sophomore.

Now she will look forward to one more year competing as a Rocket and will look to finish her Maplewood career strong.

“It’s cool to be able to take that with me and know that I still have my senior year,” Richards said. “I just want to enjoy my senior year and enjoy getting to compete and finish strong, that’s my goal.”

A list of local standouts who reached the podium at the 2023 OHSAA State Track and Field meet is available here.