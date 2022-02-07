GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville girls basketball team used a big first quarter to get the best of Sharon Monday night, topping the Tigers 53-22.

The win snaps the Trojans two-game losing streak.

Greenville outscored Sharon 17-4 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Grace Cano led the Trojans with 21 points while Josie Lewis had 18 and Anna Harpst added 11.

For Sharon, Diavonna Nixon had a team-high seven points.

With the win, Greenville improves to 12-5 and 6-1 in Region 4 play while Sharon drops to 3-16 overall and 1-6 in the Region.