YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a back-and-forth game filled with scoring runs, Youngstown State women’s basketball fell to Canisius 65-59 on Thursday afternoon.

The Penguins trailed by six points at halftime before storming back with a 16-0 run to take back the lead. YSU would go on to outscore Canisius 25-6 in the third quarter.

But then the Griffins returned the favor in the final quarter, outscoring the Penguins 28-9 for a six-point comeback win.

The Guins were led by Dena Jarrell scoring a game-high 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range while Paige Shy also added 20 points and 7 rebounds.

Canisius was led offensively by Sisi Eleko’s 16 pounds and 12 rebounds and Brooklyn Thrash with 12 points.

Youngstown State calls to 4-8 on the season and will be off the next eight days before their next game on Dec. 29 against Wright State at home as they open up Horizon League play.