CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Emily Wilson scored a milestone goal on Monday night as she helped lead the Cardinals girls lacrosse team past Boardman 21-3.

Wilson scored her 100th career goal and also set a career high in goals in a game with seven on the evening.

She is the second player in Canfield history to reach the 100-goal plateau.

In all, nine Cardinals scored goals with Campbell Klingensmith and Sarah Grohovsky each netting three, Elena Martin and Ally Wilson each had a pair while Gwen Lolakis, Jenna Vrabel, Bryanna Corill and Taylor Stansloski each had one.

In net, Karley D’Apolito made three saves in the win.