TWINSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s dream season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Bay Village Bay in the Division II girls soccer Regional Final on Saturday morning at Twinsburg High School.

The Cardinals allowed their first goals of the tournament in the setback.

With the loss, Canfield ended the campaign with an overall record of 21-1-1.

With the win, Bay improves to 19-2-1 on the campaign, and advances to a state semifinal Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., at a site to be determined against the winner of Rocky River/Madison Comprehensive.