TWINSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s tournament run came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Bay in the Division II Girls Soccer Regional Final on Saturday at Twinsburg High School.

Elise Papp and Lily Frey each scored a goal for the Rockets in the victory.

With the win, Bay improves to 17-3 on the season. The Rockets advance to face Copley in the Division II State Semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Nordonia High School.

Canfield’s season comes to an end with a record of 17-3-1.