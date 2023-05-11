CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Malena Toth threw a no-hitter in Canfield’s 10-0 sectional championship win over Perry.

Toth struck out 12 in five innings of work. She also hit a two-run homer and tripled to aid her cause.

Hailey Freedy had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Faith Morell finished with two singles and three RBIs for the Lady Cardinals. Gianna Pannunzio and Haydyn Merritt each had two hits as well. Jenna Triveri belted a triple for Canfield.

The Lady Cardinals will move on to the district semifinals where they’ll meet Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on Tuesday at 2 pm.

The Lions defeated Hubbard this evening, 10-2.