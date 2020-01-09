Canfield’s Stephen Pitts discusses rivalry win over Boardman

Following a 52-20 win over Boardman, Canfield Head Wrestling Coach Stephen Pitts joined Chad Krispinsky.

The meet was televised live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Following the win, Canfield Head Coach Stephen Pitts joined Chad Krispinsky to offer his thoughts.



Final results:

106: Ty Stricko (CANF) over (BOAR) (For.)

113: Nicholas Barber (CANF) over Ray Cmil (BOAR) (Dec 5-2)

120: Dominic Vennetti (BOAR) over Logan Miller (CANF) (Dec 3-2)

126: Ethan Fletcher (CANF) over Tawfig Abuenaaj (BOAR) (Fall 0:59)

132: Tyler Rea (BOAR) over Ian Hull (CANF) (Fall 3:36)

138: Caden Kohout (CANF) over Dylan Slipkovich (BOAR) (MD 15-5)

145: McCoy Watkins (CANF) over Ashton Labelle (BOAR) (Dec 8-3)

152: Nathan Thompson (BOAR) over Noah Frank (CANF) (TF 21-6 4:00) 160: Seth Hull (CANF) over Daniel Fetty (BOAR) (Fall 1:13)

170: Michael Crawford (CANF) over Fernando Ortiz (BOAR) (Fall 1:43)

182: Peyton Kostelic (CANF) over Dre Averette (BOAR) (Fall 1:14)

195: Chris Smith (CANF) over Sam Beil (BOAR) (Fall 1:25)

220: Jake Powell (BOAR) over Kip Stewart (CANF) (Fall 0:44)

285: Richie Hofus (CANF) over NIck Mariano (BOAR) (Fall 1:02)