Canfield's season ends in regional final, falls to Chardon

The Cardinals fall to 9-1 on the season

CHARDON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals fell one game short of reaching the state’s final four in a 38-6 loss to Chardon Friday night.

The Cardinals fall to 9-1 on the season.

Chardon moves on to play the winner of Tiffin and Holy Name in the state semifinals next week.

